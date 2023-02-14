InventHelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid for Basketball Players (CKL-1363)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an innovative new training aid for basketball players to help a player develop the muscle memory needed to execute proper form when shooting," said an inventor, from Hobart, Ind., "so I invented the QUINONES SHOT CREATOR. My design could improve control and accuracy and it eliminates the need to chase and retrieve basketballs when practicing."

The invention provides a performance-enhancing training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it encourages the player to grip, hold and release the ball properly. As a result, it could improve a basketball player's shooting skills. It also could record and track the player's progress. The invention features a simple and straightforward design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players, teams and coaches.

