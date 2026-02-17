InventHelp Inventor Develops New Two-Seater Vehicle Kit (CHK-4037)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle kit that enables you to neatly conceal the two seldom-used rear seats when the convertible top is opened," said an inventor, from South Holland, Ill., "so I invented the SPEED TONNEAU SYSTEM. My design enables you to easily create the look of a sporty two-seater."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to conceal the back seats of certain 2020 convertible automobiles. In doing so, it would create a new sporty appearance. As a result, it increases style. It also would enhance the overall aerodynamics of the automobile. The invention features a secure and streamlined design that is easy to install so it is ideal for the owners of certain 2020 convertible automobiles. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

