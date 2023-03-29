InventHelp Inventor Develops New Umbrella Design (SDB-1427)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a pedestrian and runner, I have seen several close calls and accidents resulting in death," said an inventor from Solana Beach, CA "I believe there needs to be a better way to visually communicate with drivers. Spot would be the solution."

The SPOT ME provides a quickly deployed method for pedestrians to alert drivers of their presence. This invention is portable and easy to use. Any individual could use this twist on an umbrella design to help increase their safety. The bright design resembling a "stop sign" would instantly alert a driver to the presence of a crossing pedestrian. This invention could also be used to protect oneself against inclement weather.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. SDB-1427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

