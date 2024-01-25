InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Safety System (DAL-352)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I thought there should be a way to automatically maintain the temperature of the car interior upon parking outside if a child was accidentally left behind," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the GUST. My design would help prevent these senseless accidents from occurring."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a vehicle's interior temperature if a child is accidentally left inside. In doing so, it ensures that the vehicle maintains a safe and moderate interior temperature. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for parents with young children, vehicle owners, etc.

