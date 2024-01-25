InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Safety System (DAL-352)

News provided by

InventHelp

25 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I thought there should be a way to automatically maintain the temperature of the car interior upon parking outside if a child was accidentally left behind," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the GUST. My design would help prevent these senseless accidents from occurring."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a vehicle's interior temperature if a child is accidentally left inside. In doing so, it ensures that the vehicle maintains a safe and moderate interior temperature. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for parents with young children, vehicle owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-352, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

