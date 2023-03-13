InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Vacuum System (JMT-182)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and needed a better vehicle vacuum system to help keep my car interior looking clean and presentable to customers," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the UNDER THE SEAT VACUUM BY BLACK ANGLE. My design offers a more convenient means of vacuuming various areas of the vehicle's cabin."

The invention provides a convenient vacuum accessory for the interior of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a portable vacuum or pay for vacuuming at a car wash facility. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the user to easily vacuum leaves, dirt and other debris. The invention features a hidden design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp