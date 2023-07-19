InventHelp Inventor Develops New Virtual Shopping Experience (ALL-3003)

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a virtual shopping experience that enables you to explore the mall and purchase items without leaving the comfort of your home," said an inventor, from Marietta, Ga., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL BRANDS VIRTUAL MALL. My design could offer a safe and therapeutic shopping experience, especially for individuals with health issues, mobility limitations, or persons without transportation."

The patent-pending invention offers consumers a virtual and immersive at home interactive shopping experience. In doing so, it eliminates the need to physically walk around a physical brick & mortar shopping location. As a result, it enables the user to visually observe, purchase and ship items to the customer's residence. The invention features a convenient and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ALL-3003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

