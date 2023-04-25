InventHelp Inventor Develops New Walker Support System for Babies (CCP-1113)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new walker support system for babies that allows them to freely and safely walk and play," said an inventor, from Algonquin, Ill., "so I invented the BABY SKY WALKER. My design would provide peace of mind for parents knowing that their child is safe from harm while practicing walking skills."

The invention encourages a baby or young toddler to practice walking in a safe manner. In doing so, it allows the baby to walk freely in the contained space. It also helps prevent accidents and injuries associated with using a traditional wheeled baby walker. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young toddlers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCP-1113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp