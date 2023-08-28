InventHelp Inventor Develops New Water Option for Water Pipes (FED-2410)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and more visually appealing water option for people who use water pipes," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the MYSTIC WATER. My design enables you to enjoy a tasty flavor and scent when inhaling smoke from the pipe and it also allows the water to sparkle."

The invention provides an effective new water option for use in a water pipe. In doing so, it offers a unique scent or flavor as well as an eye-catching effect. It also helps to reduce traditional odors associated with water within a bong and it could make the smoking experience more enjoyable. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

