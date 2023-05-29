InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wheel Cleaning Tool (SHA-179)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cleaning tool for removing dirt, road salt, dust, and debris from the inner surfaces of a vehicle's wheels," said an inventor, from Pooler, Ga., "so I invented the INSIDE JOB. My design would also prevent the user's hands, fingers, or knuckles from being cut trying to reach the backside of the wheel through the center."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to clean vehicle wheels. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional brush or cleaning tool. As a result, it eliminates the struggle associated with cleaning the intricate inner surfaces of the wheel and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, car washes and professional automotive detailers.

