InventHelp Inventor Develops New Work Bench Handle (AJD-140)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide increased stability, security, and safety to anyone who climbs on and off work benches regularly," said an inventor, from Newnan, Ga., "so I invented the GRIPPY HANDLE. My design could be secured to any work bench to prevent slips."

The patent-pending invention provides improved stability when getting on and off a work bench. In doing so, it helps to prevent slips. As a result, it enhances safety. It also could be used on objects other than work benches. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for building construction workers, contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, or anyone that uses a work bench. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AJD-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

