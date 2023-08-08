InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Lighter for Smokers (CNC-947)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to pack tobacco or marijuana into a bowl or pipe and then light it," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the P A K ( LIGHTER ). My design offers an alternative to using traditional lighters and it ensures that a tamper or packing tool is readily available when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient, dual-purpose accessory for smokers. In doing so, it enables the user to pack and light a smoking pipe. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could make the smoking experience easier and more enjoyable. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-947, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

