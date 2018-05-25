"I was inspired to develop my invention while attending outdoor activities. I was too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter. I wanted to create a way to make the outdoors more comfortable," said the inventor. The SPORTS CHAIR provides a clean, comfortable and supportive seat for outdoor use. The integrated features will provide a user with either cooling comfort or warm air. This will, in turn, enhance comfort in different weather/climates. It is collapsible for convenient transportation and storage. Its versatile and safety-enhancing design will be appreciated by anyone who enjoys the outdoors. This chair is durable for years of effective use. In addition, it is producible in a range of attractive colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DVR-1076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-newly-designed-outdoor-chair-dvr-1076-300651404.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

