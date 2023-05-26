InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Pool Float (TRO-894)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pool float that would be comfortable, versatile and long-lasting," said an inventor, from Orleans, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the NU WA FLO. My design also eliminates that hassle of using inflatable floats that could spring leaks."

The invention provides a new floatation lounger for pools. In doing so, it offers an alternative to existing floatation foam and inflatable air mattresses/rafts/lounges. As a result, it could enhance comfort, stability and relaxation. It also could be used as a temporary mattress/cushion for camping or sleeping. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals at the pool or lake, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-894, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp