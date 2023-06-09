InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Self-Defense Weapon (DNV-497)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to defend yourself during a dangerous situation but without using lethal force," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the GUN TRANQUILIZER MAX. My design would eliminate the need to use conventional weapons such as handguns."

The invention provides a new weapon designed to provide a non-lethal yet effective means of self-defense. In doing so, it offers a non-lethal alternative to using traditional weapons. As a result, it can be used to thwart and deter attackers and it enhances safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for private citizens, security guards and law enforcement personnel.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-497, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp