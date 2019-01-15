InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Team/Sport Game (PND-4957)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brookhaven, Pa., has developed the HALFMOON BALL RECREATIONAL GAME & SCOREBOARD, a new team game that provides a fun, challenging activity for older children, teens and adults. It incorporates some aspects of baseball and stickball. The game can be played competitively or as an organized sport.

"I want to give people the opportunity to participate in a team activity where all family members can participate. The automated feature of this game allows all players to contribute towards the ultimate goal of winning," said the inventor. The HALFMOON BALL RECREATIONAL GAME & SCOREBOARD offers an entertaining yet competitive new game. It provides an effective form of exercise and skill development. It will also assist in developing hand-eye coordination and acclimates individuals to the fundamentals of baseball. The games provides a healthier alternative to sedentary activities. It can be played indoors (commercial facility) or outdoors. The most appealing feature of this game is that is it electronically automated, which allows players to be in control of the game and without the need for supervision or formal officiating.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-4957, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

