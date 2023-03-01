InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Improved Fire Escape (WDH-2659)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have had many tragic fire related incidents in our country," said an inventor from Landover, MD "so I invented this. My design saves time since it can be ejected from buildings in a fast way, fulfilling the need for a safer way for many people to escape."

The SAFETY CHUTE provides a new and quicker way for individuals to escape a burning building. This slide like chute can quickly be deployed from a building window, and then multiple people can slide down to safety. This design could be produced in multiple lengths and could increase the safety of those escaping a building.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

