InventHelp Inventor Develops Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device (FED-2431)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to monitor blood glucose levels without having to take blood samples," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented the GLUC READER. My design would provide diabetics with a wearable and non-invasive glucose measuring and monitoring device."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart-sensor solution for monitoring and measuring blood glucose levels. In doing so, it eliminates the need to take blood samples or prick your finger. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical and non-invasive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes conditions.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp