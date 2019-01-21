InventHelp Inventor Develops Non-Slip Accessory for Shower Floors (TRO-116)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Vaughan, Ontario, was concerned about the danger caused by slippery floor surfaces in showers and bathtubs. So he came up with a way to protect users against losing their footing while standing in a shower or bathtub.

He developed a prototype for SHOWER STAND to provide greater stability while standing in the shower. As such, it reduces the incidence of slips, falls and injuries, thereby improving shower safety. Thus, it affords comfort and peace of mind, particularly for those with mobility problems. At the same time, it provides an abrasive surface for cleaning and removing dead skin or callouses from the feet. This durable shower accessory is also easy to use, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I made a prototype of this stand for my family," he said. "When I saw how well it worked, I realized many people could take advantage of its benefits."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

