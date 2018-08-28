InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Barbecue Sauce (CCT-4191)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dayton, Ohio, has developed the BULL DOG'S BAR-B-Q SAUCE, a new type of sauce that will enhance the natural flavors of food, particularly grilled meats. A sample is available.

"I enjoy cooking and like to produce foods that people enjoy," said the inventor. The BULL DOG'S BAR-B-Q SAUCE serves as a delicious barbecue sauce for a wide range of foods. It offers a delicious taste with its novel formula. It will save time by eliminating the time spent making a homemade sauce. In addition, it serves as a healthier alternative to traditional barbecue sauces. It is producible as a marinade, topping, dipping sauce and condiment. It is also producible in various seasoned flavors, as well as spice levels.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

