InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Salsa Recipe (OCM-1318)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Corona, Calif., has developed a countryman's QUE SALSA, a new type of salsa that is flavorful, simple to prepare, versatile and easy to serve.

"I prepared the ingredients in this recipe for my own use. I wanted to create an alternative to traditional-tasting salsas," said the inventor. The QUE SALSA offers a delicious salsa with a fresh, homemade taste. It eliminates the hassle of dicing and blending a number of fresh ingredients, which saves time and energy when preparing snacks and meals. This salsa offers convenience, as it is simple to prepare and serve. It can be eaten with chips or applied to food to enhance its flavor. The salsa producible in various flavors and serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1318, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

