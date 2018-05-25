"My family wears their sneakers quite often. In order to keep them clean and looking new, I need to wash and dry them often. I do not like the loud, banging sound they make in the dryer. I developed my invention to solve this problem," said the inventor. The DRYER SHOES HANGER speeds up the process of drying sneakers and other shoes. It prevents the annoying banging sound that sneakers make in the dryer. In addition, it will keep shoes properly shaped during the drying process. This device will help prevent wear and tear on motors and the door of a dryer. Ultimately, it will provide consumers with added convenience and efficiency when drying shoes.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-novel-shoe-drying-device-tpa-2607-300651569.html

SOURCE InventHelp

