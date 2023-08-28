InventHelp Inventor Develops Obstacle Course for Young Children (DAL-336)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialized obstacle course to help strengthen young children's motor skills, enhance fun and encourage parent-child interaction," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the C H I L D INTERACTIONZ OBSTACLE COURSE. My design can be utilized at home, in day care centers and in therapeutic settings by physical therapists and other health professionals who work with infants and toddlers."

The invention provides a fun and therapeutic obstacle course for infants and toddlers. In doing so, it encourages little ones to crawl, pull up, stand, walk, reach, etc. As a result, it could help to build strength and motor skills and it could promote cognitive and sensory development. It also could promote fun and interaction with a parent or caregiver. The invention features a versatile, safe and interactive design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for babies and toddlers, physical therapists and childcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp