InventHelp Inventor Develops Occupied Seat Detector for Motor Vehicles (ALL-1640)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, there are reports of a child or an elderly or disabled individual left trapped in a locked bus or van. Disturbed by this danger, an inventor from Rex, Ga., came up with an idea that would assure there were no passengers remaining in a bus or van after the ignition was turned off.

He developed PASSENGERS ACCOUNTED FOR to protect children and elderly or disabled individuals against being left in a motor vehicle unattended. As such, it saves lives and prevents injuries. In other words, it ensures that all seats are checked for passengers before the driver exits. Thus, it improves motor vehicle safety and affords peace of mind to concerned parents and bus drivers. It is also reliable, practical and easy to install and use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

