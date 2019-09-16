InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor-Eliminating Device (LVT-154)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., has developed the SMELL ELIMINATOR, a means to cover a multitude of malodorous smells. This practical item may be of appeal to a wide array of users, including drivers, travelers, commuters, farmers, individuals who work in paper mills, etc.

"As an Uber driver, I have suffered through obnoxious odors emanating from passengers and my surroundings. I developed my invention to help cover up these bad smells," said the inventor. The SMELL ELIMINATOR prevents odors from entering the nostrils. This may provide users with comfort, as it reduces or eliminates the gag reflex associated with strong odors. An included carry case allows it to remain safely stored when not in use. This easy-to-use item may offer peace of mind to concerned individuals. It is producible in various shapes, sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

