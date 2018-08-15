InventHelp Inventor Develops Organic Insect Spray (SOG-214)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Latrobe, Calif., has developed the patent pending ALL NATURAL MOSQUITO REPELLENT, an organic substance contained within a spray bottle. It would be applied to the skin to repel mosquitoes. A sample is available.

"My idea simply came to mind. I mixed some natural ingredients together that I knew would help repel mosquitos. I continued to improve on it until I mastered the perfect mixture of all the ingredients," said the inventor. The ALL NATURAL MOSQUITO REPELLENT effectively repels mosquitos. It minimizes exposure to mosquitoes and potential bites. This will, in turn, reduce the chance of illness contraction. The easy to apply and use solution is made from organic and environmentally-friendly ingredients. It is safe to use on people of all ages when spending time outdoors.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SOG-214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

