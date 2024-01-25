InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer Holder for Outfit Accessories (DAL-397)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to store makeup, jewelry, and various other accessories with an outfit in your closet or while traveling," said an inventor, from Irving, Texas, "so I invented the ORGANIZER HOLDER. My design enables you to dress more quickly and with less hassle."

The invention provides an effective means to store makeup, jewelry, and other accessories required when wearing an ensemble. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary items are readily accessible. As a result, it saves time and effort when dressing. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, women, travelers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-397, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp