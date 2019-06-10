InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Charging Chairs (NPL-248)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired a means for people to charge various electronic devices without requiring electricity," said inventors from Fort Myers, Florida. "This inspired us to develop these outdoor chairs that would be comfortable and convenient."

They developed the BEACH AND POOL CHAIR WITH SOLAR PANELS to feature a multifunctional design. This invention allows outdoor outings to be more enjoyable as it would recharge various mobile electronic devices. Additionally, it could safely store the devices and other personal items.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

