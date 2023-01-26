InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Foot Washing Accessory (TRO-800)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to clean feet after walking or playing barefoot outdoors," said an inventor, from Maple Ridge, BC, Canada, "so I invented the FEET 2 CLEAN. My design could be used near a door to a home, on a patio, or even on a boat dock."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean feet before entering a home, boat, or cottage. In doing so, it prevents individuals from tracking dirt and debris into the home or other location. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, people who enjoy walking barefoot, children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype mold is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-800, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp