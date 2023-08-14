InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Winter Playhouse for Children (SGJ-231)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of playhouse that would allow children to engage in imaginative and creative winter play outside," said an inventor, from Ogden, Utah, "so I invented the NEW IGLOO. My design could allow children to imagine they are living in or exploring an arctic region or it can provide a protective barrier when engaged in snowball battles."

The invention provides a fun and imaginative playset/playhouse for children during the winter months. In doing so, it eliminates the need to construct an igloo entirely from snow. As a result, it encourages physical outdoor winter play and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp