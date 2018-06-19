InventHelp Inventor Develops Pacifier Locator (HLW-2002)

An inventor from Delray Beach, Fla., has invented FIND A PASSIE, a baby pacifier that helps parents find it quickly and easily when it is misplaced. "I am the mother of an active 18-month old who constantly throws pacifiers, causing us to have to replace them frequently," said the inventor. "This would not be an issue if we had a way to easily locate the missing pacifiers." FIND A PASSIE saves parents time and frustration that would be spent searching for a missing pacifier, as well as saves money that would be spent on premature pacifier replacements.

This invention provides parents with peace of mind that they will be able to quickly find a pacifier to soothe their child. Additionally, it increases the comfort of the child, as it ensures they will have a pacifier in their time of need. It is convenient and easy to use.

