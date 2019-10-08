InventHelp Inventor Develops Pacifier-Storage Accessory (NJD-1817)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have many personal experiences with dropped and lost pacifiers," said an inventor from Newark, N.J. "In order to keep a pacifier handy so that it does not end up on the floor or lost or misplaced, I came up with this convenient idea."

She developed the ALIZA to store a pacifier in a readily accessible location. The accessory ensures that the pacifier is available when needed. It prevents the pacifier from ending up on the ground. The unit also safeguards the pacifier against misplacement and loss. It offers added peace of mind and convenience. Additionally, the invention serves as a simple solution to the problem of storing a pacifier.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1817, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

