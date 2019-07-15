InventHelp Inventor Develops Paint Brush for High and Hard-to-Reach Areas (TPA-2533)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a handyman and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to reach higher areas when painting," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the E Z REACH, E Z GLIDER."

The invention provides an effective way to apply paint in high and hard-to-reach areas. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a ladder or stand on a chair. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The patented invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient alternative to traditional paint brushes."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

