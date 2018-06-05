InventHelp Inventor Develops Parked Motor Vehicle Cooling System (DLL-3299)

An inventor from Crossroad, Texas, has invented K. D. COOL, a cooling and heating system for the interior of a parked motor vehicle. "I came up with this idea back in high school, when I drove a black car that had leather seats," said the inventor. "My car would get so hot in the summer, and I would have definitely benefited from this type of system had it been available to me." K. D. COOL enhances initial comfort for the owner of a vehicle upon entering the parked car on a hot or cold day, as well as helps to protect and preserve the interior of a vehicle, providing peace of mind for concerned motorists.

Because this invention helps to ensure that a car's cabin space is relatively cool upon returning, it makes it much more comfortable and enjoyable to enter a parked car and prevents painful burns to the skin. Additionally, it helps to protects the car's interior from splitting, fading and premature aging. It saves a considerable amount of time that would be spent trying to cool off a hot car with air conditioning and rolled down windows.

