InventHelp Inventor Develops Patented Dental-Accessories Holder (LCC-4032)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep all of my dental-hygiene products in one convenient location," said an inventor from Lebanon, Pa. "I came up with this idea so that I would have everything I need at my fingertips. It also keeps all of my supplies clean and sanitary to reduce the risk of germs."

He created a prototype for the patented DENTAL HYGIENE HOLDER to securely hold up to four toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss and other related products. The unit keeps the sink area neat, tidy and organized. It also ensures that dental-care supplies remain clean and sanitary to prevent the spread of illnesses. The accessory can be mounted to the wall or positioned on the counter. It also features a decorative, space-saving design that can be produced in styles for use in any bathroom.

This invention holds both utility and design patents.

