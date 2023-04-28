InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal & Portable Cleansing Product (LBT-652)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."After playing tennis with friends, I noticed that my friend had body odor when out to dinner. I thought there should be a way to clean up when soap and water are not available," said an inventor, from Glen Rock, Pa., "so I invented the SHOWER 2 GO. My design increases personal hygiene and it can be easily stored in a gym bag, camping backpack, or other bag. The invention gives the user a viable alternative to a regular water shower during drought conditions or power outages."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cleanse the body when traveling or on-the-go. In doing so, it offers an alternative to finding and using a public shower facility. As a result, it helps eliminate unpleasant body odors and it could leave the user feeling clean and refreshed. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, fitness enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

