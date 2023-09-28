InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Safety Device to Enhance Situational Awareness (BTM-2745)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety accessory to prevent attacks or hits from behind while walking or riding a bike," said an inventor, from Ellicott City, Md., "so I invented the 3RD EYE. My design enables you to watch your back while looking forward."

The patent-pending invention enhances situational awareness while engaging in everyday pedestrian travel activities. In doing so, it enables the user to avoid approaching hazards from behind. As a result, it increases safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, security personnel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp