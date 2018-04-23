"I was inspired to develop my idea because I am prone to sweating and the subsequent hemorrhoids that develop. My invention will provide a shield of sorts to prevent sweating and the formation of hemorrhoids," said the inventor. The PREVENT SWEAT UNDERWEAR provides wearers with added comfort by keeping areas of the body dry. It will prevent perspiration as well as friction between the buttocks. This will, in turn, reduce the formation of hemorrhoids, which may eliminate having to purchase over-the-counter medication to treat hemorrhoids. This undergarment is easy to position and wear. It is producible in a range of sizes, colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO- 562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-perspiration-free-underwear-fro--562-300633998.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

