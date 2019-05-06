InventHelp Inventor Develops Pest Control Product for HVAC Vents (FLA-3191)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to clear fleas and insects from HVAC vents," said an inventor, from Sunrise, Fla., "so I invented the DEATH TRAP."

The invention provides an effective way to catch and kill fleas, flies, ants and other insects within HVAC vents. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pest control products. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to eliminate insects and associated health risks in the home."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

