InventHelp Inventor Develops PESTICIDE STRIP (FLA-2984)

The PESTICIDE STRIP provides an effective way to prevent insects from entering a structure. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pesticides and sprays. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the PESTICIDE STRIP is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to spray for bugs with traditional pesticides, unlike traditional bug spray where it's unknown when the spray has worn off or washed away. With my invention, you can see how much pesticide is remaining."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-2984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

