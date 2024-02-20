InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Accessory for a Kayak/Standup Paddle Board (OCM-1571)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way for a pet dog to safely stand and ride along on a kayak or standup paddle board," said an inventor, from Newport Beach, Calif., "so I invented THE BOW WOW BOW PULPIT. My design helps alleviate the fear of the pet falling overboard and it could also be used to store other products such as a backpack or cooler."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a dog to the bow of any kayak or standup paddle board. In doing so, it allows for convenient and secure travel on the floating vessel with the pet owner. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps prevent the pet from falling overboard. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for kayaking and standup paddle board enthusiasts with pet dogs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCM-1571, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp