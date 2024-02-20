InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Accessory for a Kayak/Standup Paddle Board (OCM-1571)

News provided by

InventHelp

20 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way for a pet dog to safely stand and ride along on a kayak or standup paddle board," said an inventor, from Newport Beach, Calif., "so I invented THE BOW WOW BOW PULPIT. My design helps alleviate the fear of the pet falling overboard and it could also be used to store other products such as a backpack or cooler."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a dog to the bow of any kayak or standup paddle board. In doing so, it allows for convenient and secure travel on the floating vessel with the pet owner. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps prevent the pet from falling overboard. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for kayaking and standup paddle board enthusiasts with pet dogs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCM-1571, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Also from this source

InventHelp Inventors Develop Sterilizer System for Stethoscopes (OCM-1437)

InventHelp Inventors Develop Sterilizer System for Stethoscopes (OCM-1437)

"We thought there could be a better way to disinfect a stethoscope or other small medical devices between uses in a doctor's office, lab, or medical...
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lunch Kit for Children (OCC-1686)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lunch Kit for Children (OCC-1686)

"I thought there should be a simple way to include valuable academic information and motivational content when packing school lunches and snacks,"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.