InventHelp Inventor develops Pet Drying Tent DLL- 3229

She developed CLAWZ-Y-PAWZ to provide a quick and easy way to dry a pet's coat evenly at bath time. As such, it eliminates the need for the user to hold a hair dryer to dry the pet. At the same time, it keeps the pet comfortable and is durable for years of effective use. Further, this innovative pet accessory is easy to use, maintain and store. It is also convenient, practical and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "For years, I've been looking for a better way to dry my pet after a bath than covering it with a pillow case and having to hold a blow dryer throughout the process," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL- 3229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

