PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When shopping for frames and pictures, I was limited in choices because many were not produced to stand on a surface, just to be hung on a wall," said an inventor from Tinton Falls, N.J. "I wanted to be able to convert these wall frames to free-standing ones, which led me to develop this convenient accessory. As an added benefit, I realized the value of repairing existing frames with the FRAME STAND instead of purchasing new ones. I can repair and keep frames that have sentimental value to me, as well as save money."
She developed the patent-pending FRAME STAND to convert a wall frame to one that can be displayed on a table or shelf. The unit allows the frame to be free-standing for decorative display. This makes frames more versatile and convenient. The device is designed for ease of attachment and use. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes and colors.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1598, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-photographic-frame-converter-njd-1598-300634046.html
SOURCE InventHelp
