InventHelp Inventor Develops Photographic Frame Converter (NJD-1598)

She developed the patent-pending FRAME STAND to convert a wall frame to one that can be displayed on a table or shelf. The unit allows the frame to be free-standing for decorative display. This makes frames more versatile and convenient. The device is designed for ease of attachment and use. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1598, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

