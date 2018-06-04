InventHelp Inventor Develops Photovoltaic Window Blinds (AUP-905)

"I was inspired to develop my invention due to a dream I had. My dream contained a modern shade with multi-function use. I woke up and wrote down this dream and decided to pursue it," said the inventor. The E-SHADE provides a supplemental source of electricity for a home. It will offer the same measure of selective light admittance and privacy as conventional blinds. This improved blind system will provide a variety of functions that would be normally provided by line current or disposable batteries. This system is producible in horizontal and vertical formats, as well as in a range of sizes and interior colors. These blinds will be very useful in the event of a power outage or emergency situation.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

