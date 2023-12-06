InventHelp Inventor Develops Plate to Maintain Food Temperature (CLM-627)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed plate that would help keep foods at the desired temperature while eating," said an inventor, from Johnstown, Ohio, "so I invented the BLUE PLATE. My design enables you to take your time while eating and it could help to prevent food waste associated with food getting cold."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of controlling the temperature of a dinner plate. In doing so, it would keep food items at the appropriate temperature while eating. As a result, it prevents food from getting cold and it eliminates the need to rush or reheat food. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLM-627, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

