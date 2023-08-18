InventHelp Inventor Develops Plumbing Fixture Tool for Removing Faucet Cartridges (JMT-320)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in service and repair in the plumbing field," said an inventor, from Topeka, Kan. "While working on certain 1300-1400 series tub/shower cartridge replacements in hard water areas, I found that the housing assembly of the cartridge was very difficult to remove, so I invented the 1300-1400 SERIES CARTRIDGE PULLER. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional plumbing fixture tools, and it would aid in effectively removing a housing assembly without potential damage to the valve body."

The patent-pending invention provides a plumbing fixture tool to easily remove or replace particular cartridges of tub/shower faucets. It also helps eliminate the difficulty in getting the housing assembly out of the valve body. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing contractors, building construction contractors, home renovation specialists, etc.

