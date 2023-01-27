InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable and Compact Sky Jack (TRO-809)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tradesman and see many situations where workers could use some elevation on jobsites without risking their safety on a ladder," said an inventor, from York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GO LIFT. My design eliminates the need to stretch, strain or feel uneasy when working at various heights."

The invention provides a portable and compact design for a sky jack. In doing so, it offers an improved way to access elevated heights when working. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to struggle with a ladder. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for construction workers, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-809, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

