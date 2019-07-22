InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Hair Washing Station (TRO-153)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada has developed the patent pending EASY WASH, an assistive device that allows caregivers to wash the hair of bedridden patients.

"I work in the health care field with the elderly. I saw a great need for an invention like mine, which prompted me to develop a better way to wash a bedridden person's hair," said the inventor.

The EASY WASH provides a better method to wash bedridden patients' hair. It is less invasive than other methods of washing a patient. Patients can be washed efficiently in a neat and mess-free manner. This hair washing station offers added comfort for the patient, as well as the caregiver. Once complete, the patient may feel confident and refreshed. This station is easy to set up and use, and offers an adjustable design for added patient comfort.

The invention is fun work with. It is user-friendly and easy to clean and maintain to encourage caregivers to enjoy and have fun while working.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

