InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Holder for a Roll of Toilet Tissue (DLL-2789)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is the worst thing in the world being outside the home, in the park, biking trails, or vacationing at resorts that carry portable toilets, and there's no toilet tissue," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "This led me to develop a personal carrier for a supply of toilet paper."
She developed the PERSONAL PORTABLE TRAVELER TISSUE HOLDER to offer a convenient way to carry a roll of toilet paper. The unit ensures that toilet paper is readily available, especially when using a portable toilet or public restroom. The accessory keeps the housed toilet paper clean, dry and sanitary. It provides added peace of mind. Furthermore, the device features a compact, easily portable design.
Producible in a version to carry paper towels as well.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-2789, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
