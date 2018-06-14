InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Outdoor Shed (STU-2226)

"I developed my invention to provide a shelter for my ATV. In addition, I had too much junk in my shed. An invention like mine will free up space in a garage or shed," said the inventor. The MAN TOY SHED provides a faster and more easily deployed alternative to traditional prefabricated storage sheds. It offers sufficient space to store an ATV, motorcycle, walk-behind or riding lawn mower, etc. In addition, it provides a level of protection from the elements comparable to other sheds. Like traditional sheds, this one will also keep its contents concealed from the eyes of potential thieves. It has a durable yet lightweight construction and is easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

