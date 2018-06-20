He developed the SINGLE USE VEGAN CREAMER to provide a convenient non-dairy alternative to milk. The packaging features a portable, compact design. This eliminates the need to take along an entire bottle of vegan milk, which saves space when packing. The invention is designed for use in coffee, tea, etc. Additionally, it is ideal for vegans and individuals who do not consume dairy.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-packaging-for-vegan-milk-cpc-305-300667324.html

SOURCE InventHelp

